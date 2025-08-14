Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 724,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $21,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,091,805.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,239.50. This trade represents a 26.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,214,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,385.20. The trade was a 26.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,448,695 shares of company stock valued at $76,677,046. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $48.34 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

