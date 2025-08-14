IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.31% of IDT worth $16,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Price Performance

IDT stock opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30. IDT Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.74.

IDT Dividend Announcement

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

