Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

