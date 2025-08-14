Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,404,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,352,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,839,000 after buying an additional 184,262 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 467,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,502,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $41,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Trading Up 2.9%

Innospec stock opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $128.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IOSP

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.