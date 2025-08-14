Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,170 ($29.47) and last traded at GBX 2,176.46 ($29.56). Approximately 213,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,019,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,180 ($29.60).

ICG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,360 ($32.05) to GBX 2,400 ($32.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.31) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,043.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,049.41.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 157.10 ($2.13) EPS for the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Intermediate Capital Group plc will post 166.6666667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $123bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets.

