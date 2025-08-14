Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

