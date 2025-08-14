Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.84 and last traded at $119.40. 35,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $118.77.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

