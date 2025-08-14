Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,980 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Up 0.5%

PIO opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.



PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

