Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $580.34 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $583.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $552.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.33.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

