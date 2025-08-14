IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 255.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 761,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,155 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IonQ were worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in IonQ by 348.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 780.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONQ opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.54. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 216,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $8,231,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 718,516 shares in the company, valued at $27,382,644.76. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 2,597,500 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $104,783,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 711,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,721,555.58. This trade represents a 78.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,209,626 shares of company stock worth $361,253,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

