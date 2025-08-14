iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 56,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

