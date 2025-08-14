iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $39.36. Approximately 11,536 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

