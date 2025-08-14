iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

