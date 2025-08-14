Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.