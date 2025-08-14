Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $152.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

