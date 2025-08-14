Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stake Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Kellanova by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:K opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $9,142,577.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,555,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,896,164.94. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $92,059,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

