Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Lakeside Holding Limited (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.87. 22,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 21,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Lakeside Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Get Lakeside alerts:

Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter. Lakeside had a negative net margin of 26.74% and a negative return on equity of 261.56%.

Lakeside Company Profile

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeside Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeside and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.