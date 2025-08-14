LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,904,000 after purchasing an additional 87,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,233 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $72.31 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

