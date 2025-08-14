LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,048,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,142,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LexinFintech by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 315,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,687,000.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

LexinFintech stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.47.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $500.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million.

LexinFintech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

