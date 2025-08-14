Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of LIF opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. Life360 has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 277.95 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Life360 had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $229,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,500. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $344,086.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 307,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,295,716.82. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,156,984. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 10,403.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

