Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Get Life360 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life360

Life360 Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Life360 has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 277.95 and a beta of 3.46.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Life360 had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In other news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $510,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,420.96. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $229,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,500. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,156,984. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Life360 by 3,865.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,194,000 after buying an additional 5,540,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Life360 by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,013,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth $60,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Life360 by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,844,000 after buying an additional 137,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Life360 by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.