Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,630 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Lincoln National worth $72,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Lincoln National by 383.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 40.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,697 shares of company stock worth $1,959,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.3%

LNC opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

