Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 2,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linkage Global stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB – Free Report) by 285.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,372 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.35% of Linkage Global worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

