LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after acquiring an additional 316,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,612,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,690,000 after acquiring an additional 258,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,710,000 after acquiring an additional 107,693 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,043,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 168,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 823,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $352.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

