LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Otter Tail Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

