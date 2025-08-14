LPL Financial LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $44.50 target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 452.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

