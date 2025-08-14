LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,962 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Up 2.2%

XHE stock opened at $81.15 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $162.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

