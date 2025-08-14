Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,514,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Maplebear worth $658,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Maplebear by 4,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 363,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of CART stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maplebear news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,954,675.80. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

