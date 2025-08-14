Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 12.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 28.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marqeta from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

In other Marqeta news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 2,250,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $14,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,399,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,095,370. The trade was a 12.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

