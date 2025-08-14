Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vericel were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,476,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,891,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after buying an additional 158,470 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,939,000 after buying an additional 265,956 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,775,000 after buying an additional 701,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,193,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,266,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Vericel Corporation has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.61 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

