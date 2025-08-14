Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $113.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $113.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PriceSmart

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,399.48. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.