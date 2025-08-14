Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $185.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $2,207,948.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,612,197.30. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $201,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,309.92. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,659 shares of company stock worth $7,068,604 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.