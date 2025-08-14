Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $34.88 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.97.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

