Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $590,000 Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,554.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $330,655.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,454.54. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

