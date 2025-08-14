Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 81.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,047 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,208,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $16,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,298,928,000 after buying an additional 558,243 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 104.5% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.58.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

