Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $594,000 Stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,184,000 after buying an additional 1,928,883 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,042,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,480,000 after buying an additional 1,733,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after buying an additional 1,604,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5,102.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,216,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after buying an additional 1,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.08. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.