Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Energy Company has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $897.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Stories

