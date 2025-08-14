Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $601,000 Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 166,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OPENLANE Stock Performance
Shares of KAR stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $29.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research lifted their price target on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,667.78. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $5,436,425.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
OPENLANE Profile
OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.
