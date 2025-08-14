Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $610,000 Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $292,067.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,532.47. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Clapprood sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,365.08. The trade was a 38.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,400. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.48. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $51.15.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.42 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

