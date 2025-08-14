Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HNI were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 649.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 3,984.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HNI alerts:

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other HNI news, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $67,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,986.77. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,400. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $270,818. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Up 1.0%

HNI stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. HNI Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.49 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HNI

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.