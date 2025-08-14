Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $639,000 Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 100,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 156,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -103.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,105.52. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

