Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $652,000 Stake in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $15,432,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 158,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.11 on Thursday. Progress Software Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

In other news, Director David Krall acquired 5,125 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $250,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,401. This represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $292,871.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,320.23. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

