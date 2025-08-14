Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.