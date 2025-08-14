Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $660,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

