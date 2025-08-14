Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after acquiring an additional 80,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $3,632,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Sylvamo Stock Up 3.5%

Sylvamo stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sylvamo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.60 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.