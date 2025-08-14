Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $675,000 Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 191.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $521.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

