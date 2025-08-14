Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Banner were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BANR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 53.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Banner by 69.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Banner by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Banner Stock Up 1.9%

BANR opened at $66.11 on Thursday. Banner Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Banner Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.