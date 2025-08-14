Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

