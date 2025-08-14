Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,587,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 557.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $58,574.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,313,644.31. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of TER opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

