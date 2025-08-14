Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,482,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,524,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,238,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,012,000 after buying an additional 84,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $2,659,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. Wedbush cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,560 shares of company stock worth $249,898 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.